Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising that temperatures in the low 30s are forecast for Sunday and Monday. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Special weather statement warns of hot days ahead on Vancouver Island

Special weather statement forecasts temperatures in the low 30s Sunday and Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising that the “first heat of the season” is forecast for Sunday.

The statement says daytime maximum temperatures will reach the low 30s in areas of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Sea-to-Sky region on Sunday, July 26, and Monday.

“A ridge of high pressure will build over southern B.C. this weekend producing the highest temperatures experienced so far this summer,” the statement notes.

Environment Canada advises members of the public to stay cool and hydrated, especially during the afternoon heat, and limit outdoor activity to mornings and evenings. Loose, lightweight clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses are recommended. People should try to keep their homes cool by opening windows, closing shades or blinds, using an air conditioner and preparing meals that don’t require using an oven. Children and pets should never be left unattended in parked vehicles.

The statement notes that temperatures are forecast to be lower on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: B.C. SPCA launches ‘No Hot Pet’ campaign to keep animals safe


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General
Next story
Regular parking rates return for some Victoria parkades, on-street meters up in the air

Just Posted

View Royal fire chief frustrated by Thetis Lake accidents

‘You’re rolling the dice every time you jump off,’ chief says

Oak Bay police investigate man ‘discretely’ filming at Willows Beach

Police have identified a suspect and are concerned with his behaviour

Langford non-profit serving veterans unable to qualify for federal wage subsidy

MP steps in after payroll error leaves V2V Black Hops Brewery unable to qualify for assistance

UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy police incident at Victoria housing facility

Man to be assessed by paramedics, traffic expected to return to normal

Langford resident out $10,000 after bitcoin scam: West Shore RCMP

Fraudster posed as police officer, drove victim to the bank

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Special weather statement warns of hot days ahead on Vancouver Island

Special weather statement forecasts temperatures in the low 30s Sunday and Monday

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

B.C. struggles with local food production in COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers need small-scale sales for meat, vegetable, critic says

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Most Read