UPDATED: Spectrum Secondary cancels classes Tuesday after receiving unknown threat

Spectrum Community School is dismissing students early after the school received an unknown threat Tuesday morning.

Students and staff have evacuated the building and will be released to go home. Students who are unable to get home will be supervised at Marigold Elementary until a parent or guardian can pick them up.

“Third Wave and Garden City busing will operate as usual,” said the school in a statement. “Those that wish to pick up their children before Third Wave’s afternoon drop off will be able to sign them out at Marigold Elementary.”

Police are currently investigating the threat.

