Spill response team ‘cleans up’ mock oil spill in the Gulf Islands

Vessels participate in a mock oil spill exercise Wednesday, May 19, off Galiano Island. (Photo courtesy James MacDonald/Western Canada Marine Response)

Spill-response vessels rushed to deal with a make-believe oil spill in the Gulf Islands as part of a readiness exercise this morning.

Twenty vessels from Western Canada Marine Response Corporation and Seaspan Marine Transportation were involved in the exercise in Trincomali Channel off Galiano Island on Wednesday, May 19, noted a press release from WCMRC.

The spill response corporation said a virtual incident command post was set up and included federal, provincial and Indigenous partners, and added that in addition to containment and recovery tactics, crews deployed shoreline protection strategies.

WCMRC said the on-water exercise happens every two years as part of Transport Canada certification.

