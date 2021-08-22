Staffing issue closed Emergency Room at Saanich Peninsula Hospital until Sunday 7 a.m.

A staffing issue closed the Emergency Room at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital until 7 a.m. Sunday morning with Island Health directing patients to Victoria General Hospital or Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Black Press Media File)

A hospital in Greater Victoria closed its emergency room because of a staffing issue.

Saanich Peninsula Hospital did not accept new patients until 7 a.m. Sunday morning because of what Island Health described as a staffing issue as announced in a social media post Saturday evening.

The Emergency Department at Saanich Peninsula Hospital is not accepting new patients until 7 a.m. tomorrow due to a staffing issue. Please go to the Emergency Departments at Victoria General Hopsital or Royal Jubilee Hospital if you require emergency services or call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/U7seYblgyN — Island Health (@VanIslandHealth) August 22, 2021

“Please go to Victoria General Hospital or Royal Jubilee Hospital if you require emergency services,” read a tweet.

The Peninsula News Review has reached to Island Health for additional details about the nature of the staffing issue and the effects of the temporary move.

