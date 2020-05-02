‘Stay the course:’ Victoria health care worker asks public to keep social distancing

Stay home despite flattening curve says respiratory therapist

Respiratory therapist Leigh Walters was on the third day of a four-day set at the Royal Jubilee Hospital when she saw a photo of vehicles lined up to get on the ferry.

It was the long weekend, and despite orders to stay home to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many still left town. Walters was disheartened and frustrated after 36 hours on the frontline.

“I’d been dealing all day with the emergency room, worrying about this disease and worrying every time a patient came in the door – like is this it, is this when the surge starts?” she recalled.

Respiratory therapist Leigh Walters, whose face shows the lines of a long day wearing personal protective equipment, hopes people will continue to take social distancing seriously, even as B.C. begins to flatten the curve. (Courtesy of Leigh Walters)

Walters posted a photo of herself to Facebook, a tired, glazed-over look in her eyes as she stood at the end of a hospital hallway in blue scrubs and a patterned cap.

“These times of isolation are MOMENTS in a lifetime,” she wrote. “Give your heads a shake. Stop risking my life.”

The post was shared online more than 4,000 times. She didn’t expect such a big response, but she the kept the post up in hopes people would think more about the ‘we’ instead of the ‘me’ during the COVID-19 crisis.

READ ALSO: 55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

“The ‘me’ approach to COVID is not going to help,” she said. “Right now we’re like one big organism, and if we keep each other at least at arm’s length, there’s less chance of spreading it.”

By the end of April, Walters has been away from her wife and stepchildren for more than six weeks. The news from health officials is positive – B.C. is beginning to flatten the proverbial curve, slowing the transmission of the virus, and provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the province may soon begin to ease some restrictions.

But for health care workers like Walters, that news – while positive – raises new concerns.

“I’m fearful that us doing well is going to create a feeling of safety for people and they’re going to be a little less concerned about social distancing,” she said. “My message would be the exact same as I’m hearing on our update every day: Stay the course.

“Stick it out a bit longer, it’s not going to last forever and let’s not go through a big second wave of this,” she added. “The more people don’t socially distance, the longer this is going to go on.”

Even though times are hard and she misses her family, Walters said she feels grateful she can help during a crisis, and gains strength from the community’s ongoing support.

“I get overwhelmed every time I have the ability to hear that noise at 7 o clock,” she said. “Often I’m at work and I don’t hear it. But when I’m at home and I hear it, it’s a very emotional thing. I can’t tell you how much that support means to everybody.”

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cottage communities eye summer season constrained by COVID-19 measures
Next story
As world waits for COVID-19 therapy, U.S. warily eyes Canada’s drug-price plans

Just Posted

‘Stay the course:’ Victoria health care worker asks public to keep social distancing

Stay home despite flattening curve says respiratory therapist

Peninsula program provides free tax returns

Beacon Community Service offers service for those with low to moderate incomes

Saanich police warn of gift card fraud after resident falls victim to scam

Canadian Anti-Fraud Center reports about $15.8 million lost in 2020 so far

Colwood welcomes food trucks at Esquimalt Lagoon for future summers

Survey shows residents in favour of food trucks at Lagoon

Colwood parking standards ignite concern amongst Royal Bay residents

Council supports revised off-street parking, will explore pay-parking

B.C. records 26 more COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths as Alberta oilsands project causes concern

There have been at least 15 cases in B.C. linked to the Kearl Lake project in northern Alberta

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer

“Artists for Nova Scotia,” to be streamed on May 8; has goal of raising $50,000

‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We all just want to be in a place where we see ourselves reflected and supported’

Privacy watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients

Provinces across the country looking to implement smartphone apps to help track COVID-19.

COVID-19: B.C. halfway to goal of single-site jobs for care home staff

Including mental health facilities, 7,350 were working multiple sites

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Most Read