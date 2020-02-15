Forestry workers vote for new agreement, ending 8-month strike on Vancouver Island

The tentative agreement between the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 and Western Forest Products has been ratified. The WFP employees have been on strike since July 1. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The votes are in and the nearly eight-month-long forestry strike that devastated parts of Vancouver Island has finally ended.

Eight-one per cent of the United Steel Workers Local 1-19137 membership voted in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement with Western Forest Products.

The agreement includes a 12.5 per cent increase in wages in two- and three-percent increments over five years, increased premiums for those with first aid, a safety boot allowance and changes to policies on shift work. It also includes zero concessions.

Western Forest Products said in a statement the new five-year collective agreement is retroactive to June 15, 2019. Workers have been without a contract since June 14, 2019.

The union announced a tentative agreement had been reached on Monday. Saturday’s announcement finalizes the end of a lengthy battle between the union and forestry company. In July 2019, roughly 2,600 workers walked off their jobs at the sawmills.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Union wage deals