Stick-wielding man arrested after break-in attempt on Colwood home

West Shore RCMP arrested a 53-year-old man on Dec. 29 after receiving reports he was breaking into a Colwood home. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A man attempting to break into a Colwood home while wielding a stick was arrested by West Shore RCMP on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the homeowner’s call at 1 p.m. and went to her residence near the 2200-block of Marlene Road where they saw one of her neighbours chasing the suspect away.

Officers were told that the suspect had destroyed nearly $300 worth of the neighbour’s holiday decorations with his stick.

The 53-year-old suspect appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was arrested for break and enter and mischief. He will appear in court.

