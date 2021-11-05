A stolen handgun was recovered during the arrest of a wanted man in Langford. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Stolen handgun recovered during wanted man’s arrest in Langford

Tip from a member of the public led West Shore RCMP to suspect

A call from a concerned member of the public led to the arrest of a wanted man in Langford.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 4, West Shore RCMP received a report of a man that appeared under the influence of drugs in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1085 Goldstream Ave. in Langford.

A member of the detachment’s gang task force was in the area, according to a news release, and located a man he recognized who had outstanding arrest warrants.

“During the course of the arrest, the officer observed and located a black handgun in the suspect’s waistband,” said Const. Alex Berube, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, in a statement. “The handgun was later determined to be stolen.”

The 31-year-old is well-known to police and was transported to RCMP cells to be processed. He is expected to appear in court again on Nov. 9.

The B.C. Prosection Service has approved charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and other firearm-related charges.

 

