Stops signs are for cyclists too, say Oak Bay police

Oak Bay police warn cyclists they’ll be on the lookout for those cruising through the stop sign at Beach Drive and King George Terrace. The department received complaints about cyclists not stopping, as required under the motor vehicle act. Verbal warnings have been issued, police note, but the department plans to start issuing tickets with a fine of $167.

Scammer scores $2,000 in gift cards

A scammer scored from a senior in Oak Bay after the resident received a phone call advising that her financial security had been compromised. The caller asked her to buy four $500 gift cards and unfortunately, the resident complied. The resident realized she was scammed and reported the incident to her bank. It was, in turn, reported to police July 5.

Police remind residents to be aware of unsolicited calls where the caller asks for personal information such as name, address, birth date, social insurance number or credit card information. Police encourage residents to not be intimidated by high-pressure sale tactics, and instead, hang up or request information in writing.

Window smashed, purse snatched

Police have surveillance footage of someone using a credit card stolen from an Oak Bay park.

July 5, Oak Bay were called after a vehicle owner parked at Cattle Point then returned 30 minutes later to a smashed driver’s side window. Her purse was stolen and her credit card used at two nearby businesses which had closed circuit cameras.

Lack of insurance costs nearly $600

An officer spotted an expired decal on the licence plate of a 2006 grey Chevrolet Equinox on July 8. A quick check showed the insurance was indeed expired. The 58-year-old driver was issued a ticket with a fine of $598 and the vehicle was towed.

Five driving bans, four vehicles towed in impaired investigations

A lack of rear lights led to a 24-hour driving prohibition for a 24-year-old driver on Monday. An officer stopped the car in the 3200-block of Cadboro Bay Road and noted signs of liquor use from the driver. After a screening, the driver was issued the prohibition and his drivers’ licence was seized.

A speeding stop Wednesday, July 7, on Cadboro Bay Road also netted a 24-hour prohibition for a 21-year-old man.

During that stop, the officer detected an odour of liquor on the driver’s breath. After a screening, he was issued the prohibition and his vehicle towed.

A 20-year-old driver’s 2019 black Ford Mustang was also towed Thursday, July 8, after a speed stop in the 2400-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road. Officers stopped the driver for speeding but noted liquor indicators. The driver failed a roadside screening and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, 30-day vehicle impoundment and ticket for excessive speeding with a fine of $368.

Liquor noted on the breath of another driver in the 2700-block of Foul Bay Road on July 8 left a 52-year-old man with a three-day prohibition and his vehicle impounded for three days. A roadblock on Beach Drive the same day netted another failed roadside screening and a 90-day driving ban and 30-day vehicle impoundment.

Sound theft

A pricey theft left a student without sound Tuesday.

Police were called July 6 by a University of Victoria student who reported her Apple Air Pod Pro earphones and case were stolen from her desk. The headphones were valued at $330.

