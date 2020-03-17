Quality Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart will be dedicating a portion of their opening hours for seniors and vulnerable members of society to shop, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Stores dedicate early hours to seniors, health-compromised shoppers

Quality Foods offers two-hour access, Shoppers Drug Mart and Country Grocer offers one hour

Seniors and vulnerable citizens will soon be able to avoid the hustle and bustle at a couple of stores on the Island.

Quality Foods, Country Grocer and Shoppers Drug Mart will both use a portion of their opening hours dedicated just for those with immunocompromised systems, people living with disabilities and seniors.

Starting Wednesday, all Country Grocer locations will allow seniors and immune-compromised people to have an hour, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to shop freely without the pressure of the general public.

Starting Tuesday, all Shoppers Drug Mart locations will use the first opening hour for customers who need assistance, including people living with disabilities and seniors. Stores will also offer the 20 per cent seniors discount on regular priced items for the first hour every day.

READ MORE: People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Starting Monday, March 23, all Quality Foods locations will use their first two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for exclusive shopping to vulnerable members ahead of the general public.

Although the store hours will change starting Monday, the announcement recommends seniors visit before 9 a.m. starting March 17.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we try and do our part to help minimize risk to our senior and health-compromised shoppers in this ever-evolving situation,” states the release.

Representatives from Costco, Whole Foods, Save-On-Foods, Fairway Market, No Frills, Superstore, Thrifty’s, Red Barn Markets, Country Grocer and The Market Stores say their operations are running business as usual.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island YMCA/YWCA locations close in response to COVID-19

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGroceriesSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Public life grinding to a halt on the Saanich Peninsula
Next story
Sooke Municipal Hall closed to stem spread of coronavirus

Just Posted

Sooke Municipal Hall closed to stem spread of coronavirus

Businesses and community groups also announce closures, cancellations

Sooke museum, recreation centre closed due to COVID-19

No timeline when facilities will re-open

Social media post encourages neighbourhood shamrock hunt for St. Paddy’s this year

Shamrock hunt helps community celebrate amidst COVID-19

Social services groups take extra precautions for Victoria’s most vulnerable amid pandemic

Our Place, Cool Aid, Mustard Seed change procedure for sake of health and safety

Central Saanich resident among the first tested for COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Glenn Letham chose to get tested after returning from the United States and developing cough

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

COVID-19: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members stop visitors en route to Tofino and Ucluelet

“As much as we don’t want to do this, we need to cap the pandemic.”

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Benefit concert raises money for Sooke Food Bank

Event a ‘tremendous success,’ say organizers

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read