Storm-smashed boat pulled off rocks of Cattle Point in Oak Bay

A 23-foot sailboat that broke free from its anchor last week was removed from Cattle Point on Thursday.

The heavy winds pushed the boat past Willows Beach onto the Cattle Point rocks where it’s hull was busted open and the boat sank.

Eagle Eye Marine services commuted in from Salt Spring Island to remove the boat, contracted by Transport Canada’s vessels of concern program for wrecked boats. They floated it and dragged it out of the water using the Cattle Point boat ramp.

Video of last week's storm repeatedly smashing the 23-foot sailboat against the rocks of Cattle Point.

“When we got there the whole half was destroyed,” said Nick Boychuk of Eagle Eye Marine.

The owner at this point is unknown. The wreck was taken to Eagle Eye Marine’s storage yard in Duncan until Transport Canada officials confirm whether it can be disposed of, Boychuk said.

Eagle Eye Marina pulls out about 30 boats a year, though some are private and by owner, Boychuk said.

Meanwhile, about eight boats remain wrecked in and along the shores of Cadboro Bay, with another possible boat coming, said local Jerry Donaldson, who keeps close tabs on the situation.

“Yesterday we were alerted to a ninth boat in the mooring field on the Cadboro Bay/Oak Bay border whose mooring is chafed off and which is poised to be the next boat on the beach in the next storm,” Donaldson said.

