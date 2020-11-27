Ellen Connor says they’ve had to raise the cost of their monthly fees around $5 a person to afford buying additional pieces of equipment, to fulfill provincial health protocols. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Strict ‘no sparring’ rule keeps boxers safe during pandemic

Sooke Boxing Club keeps pace with new health regulations

Ellen Connor believes her no-nonsense approach at her boxing club in Sooke has helped keep the community safe, amid some group indoor fitness classes temporarily suspended across B.C.

Sooke Boxing Club credits a large part of its success in avoiding a potential COVID-19 outbreak by not allowing sparring in the boxing ring since the moment it re-opened in June.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered the temporary closure of all high-risk indoor group physical activities, including spin classes, hot yoga and high-intensity interval training, until Dec. 7. The Health Ministry also asked that facilities hosting gymnastics, dance studios, martial arts, pilates, cheerleading, and strength and conditioning to update their COVID safety plans before resuming operations.

The Sooke Boxing Club, a non-profit organization with five volunteer boxing coaches, has been able to accommodate 12 athletes in its space while adhering to provincial health guidelines.

If you’re in the boxing facility, you’ve got a mask on, disinfectant spray nearby and are maintaining a two-metre distance by staying inside your square box outlined by bold, white tape on the floor.

“We didn’t want to open that door [for sparring] … because it could end up as a detriment for all of us,” Connor said. “Luckily, the new restrictions now say sparring is not allowed, and we don’t have to make too many new adjustments to stay open.”

She said that the decision to call off sparring lost her a few athletes, but that’s alright with her.

Connor said she has a wide demographic at the boxing club, which falls out of the norm of mostly 20 to 30-year-olds wanting to hook and uppercut their way to the boxing ring.

The club, located at 6686 Sooke Rd, teaches children in elementary school to people in their 60s. Two of their newest coaches are 15 and 16, respectively.

Connor’s daughter, Jill, teaches a class by herself. She’s 15-years-old, but the amateur boxer who’s competed in 27 fights and counting has advanced skills compared to most club members.

The boxing club isn’t taking any new members. In addition, its Wonder Women boxing card, scheduled for May, is postponed.

Connor said she’s thankful that the community supported the club with various fundraising events, as they’ve been able to buy more pieces of equipment to accommodate provincial health guidelines.

Although the situation isn’t ideal, Connor maintains a positive outlook.

“It’s the moments where a parent tells me that their little guy was really looking to ‘Boxing Day’ that makes it worthwhile.”



Most Read