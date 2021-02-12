Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today

Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Strict new quarantine and testing measures for travellers arriving in Canada will begin Feb. 22.

ALSO READ: Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new measures are necessary to protect Canadians and help stop the spread of COVID-19, especially new variants.

The government had previously announced incoming travellers will have to pay the cost of a 72-hour hotel stay and a COVID-19 test.

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today.

Trudeau says there will be exceptions for some essential workers but says no one should be travelling for any non-essential reason right now.

Those arriving in Canada are already subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine and many must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival.

More coming.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

