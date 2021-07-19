(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

String of fires in Beacon Hill Park leads to arrest of wanted Duncan woman

Victoria police recommending charges relating to arson, vehicle theft, breaking and entering, resisting arrest

A series of small fires in Beacon Hill Park led to the arrest of a woman wanted in Duncan.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday (July 18), the Victoria Police Department responded to a report of a woman using a small torch to ignite the grass at Beacon Hill Park. Several bystanders were following the woman, extinguishing the fires before they could spread.

The first officer to respond found the woman near the intersections of Douglas and Simcoe streets. While attempting to arrest the woman, she fled to a nearby van, which she started and attempted to drive away in, according to a release from VicPD. At this point, the officer deployed pepper spray, forcing the woman out of the van, but she fled on foot.

The officer stopped the running van and called for backup.

Officers were then flagged down by a person on Douglas Street, who said a woman had broken into their suite, taken clothes from their closet and started a shower. Officers entered the suite in question and located the woman in the bathroom, who was then arrested without further incident.

In addition to her outstanding warrant from Duncan, recommended charges from the July 18 incident include arson, breaking and entering, attempted motor vehicle theft, flight from police and resisting arrest.

VicPD thanked the members of the public who extinguished the fires set in the park. They also asked anyone with additional information regarding the incident, contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: $10,000 engagement ring, lost for over a month, returned to owner

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArsonVicPD

Previous story
Women, BIPOC Canadians must remain focused as economy recovers from COVID: report
Next story
Another 156 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. since Friday

Just Posted

The remaining section of the Tri-Way Mobile Home Park in Langford, a community for adults 55 and over, will border a new subsidized housing building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Construction begins on housing project overlapping Langford mobile home park

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria officer bit while arresting assault suspect

(Black Press Media file photo)
String of fires in Beacon Hill Park leads to arrest of wanted Duncan woman

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7