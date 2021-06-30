String of Saanich dumpster fires sparks concern from police, fire departments

Police encouraging any witnesses to come forward with more information

Four dumpster fires that occurred in Saanich over the past two days are currently being investigated by police as arson.

A small fire was started next to a dumpster on June 28 at 11:25 p.m. in the 3200-block of Douglas Street, another was lit inside a dumpster just 10 minutes later in the 700-block of Tolmie Avenue.

June 29 saw another fire at 2 p.m. inside a grease bin in the 3100-block of Tillicum Road, and on June 30 at 2:45 a.m., a dumpster was lit on fire at Colquitz Middle School located on Dumeresq Street.

The Saanich Police Department noted in a release that although the fires were contained to the immediate area, the weather conditions could have caused the fires to spread.

Police are continuing their investigation into the fires and ask anyone with information to contact their non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. Anyone who sees a fire is reminded to call 911.

