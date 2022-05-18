A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island on Wednesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Strong wind gusts to hit Vancouver Island on Wednesday

Wind warnings issued for regions spanning the Island

Gusts up to 90 km/h are expected throughout Wednesday and into the evening in Greater Victoria, with other parts of Vancouver Island seeing even stronger winds.

Strong southwesterly winds of 70 km/h in the forecast prompted wind warnings for Greater Victoria and the east Island. The north and west sections of Vancouver Island will start the day with slightly stronger gusts.

The high winds are expected to begin Wednesday morning thanks to a low-pressure system making landfall on the Island.

Environment Canada said winds affecting the south and east will range between 40 and 70 km/h to start the day and gust up to 90 km/h by the late morning, after a cold front passes. The conditions are forecasted to ease by the evening, with it remaining gusty overnight.

West and north Vancouver Island could see gusts up to 110 km/h, especially in coastal areas.

The high winds could result in power outages, fallen tree branches, damage to buildings and loose objects being tossed around that could pose a risk of injury, Environment Canada said.

