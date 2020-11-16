Strong winds expected to hit Greater Victoria on Tuesday

Environment Canada warns of gusts up to 70 km/h

Strong winds are expected to return Tuesday to Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of a strong pacific low approaching the south coast Tuesday morning, causing winds up to 70 km/h.

The highest winds are expected to come ahead of a cold front that will cross the inner south coast Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada expects winds to ease Tuesday afternoon as low and cold fronts move inland and weaken.

Strong winds may toss loose objects or cause trees to break. The weather alert follows a similar warning issued Nov. 12 for damaging winds that hit the region Friday evening.

