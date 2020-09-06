FILE — Strong winds whip up waves as a woman and man walk along the beach at English Bay in Vancouver, on Sunday May 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

Much of southern and central B.C. is expected to be hit by strong winds on Labour Day, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued warnings for 30 regions including the Cariboo, the Kootenays, the Okanagan, Greater Victoria, the Lower Mainland and the central coast.

Following an abrupt change in weather conditions across the prairies this weekend, a strong ridge of high pressure will build over northern B.C. and spread southwards tonight,” the agency said in a Sunday (Sept. 6) alert.

Northerly gusts of above 60 kilometres per hour are possible in the valleys of the souther Interior starting after midnight, and the agency warned people enjoying nature to be prepared.

“While wind gusts of this magnitude are not out of the ordinary, people out enjoying the waterways or campgrounds this Labour Day weekend should be prepared for any sudden increases in wind.”

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Environment Canada weather

