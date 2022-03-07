‘Structural systems upgrade’ nearing completion on Langford highrise, owner says

Work being conducted by companies not involved with the original Danbrook One build

RidgeView Place, formerly known as Danbrook One, is undergoing structural remediation work to allow it to welcome back renters in the near future, owner Centurion Asset Management Inc. said. (Photo Courtesy of Centurion Asset Management Inc.)

With its website advertising availability as of May 1, the owners of a Langford apartment building with a troubled past are providing some additional information on what has changed.

Centurion Asset Management Inc. said in a press release posted on its website and shared with Black Press Media it is in the process of completing a “structural systems upgrade” on RidgeView Place at 2770 Claude Rd., formerly known as Danbrook One with an address of 2766 Claude Rd.

“We have been working with appropriate engineers, consultants and relevant municipal authorities to ensure remediation of the structural systems. As we work toward the occupancy permit, we look forward to providing safe and comfortable homes to all our residents,” said president and CEO Greg Romundt.

READ MORE: Troubled Langford apartment block could see tenants again under new name

Those remediations are aimed at ensuring the building is able to withstand seismic activity as required by construction best practices and standards. The company points out the remediations were not conducted by any company involved with the building’s original construction.

Rent costs for all suites in the building will reflect current market conditions in the region, and although the property manager will give special consideration to the building’s original tenants by providing a “loyalty incentive,” the company said applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and they cannot guarantee tenants’ original suites will be available.

Centurion purchased the completed building in 2019 and soon after was informed of structural issues that required all residents to move out of the building immediately, as the occupancy permit issued by the City of Langford had been revoked.

Since then, Centurion said, it has taken “appropriate measures to upgrade various structural systems as determined and assessed by our structural engineer and architect consultants, and in consultation with the relevant municipal authorities.”

The 90-unit building was renamed RidgeView Place to “reflect the scenic surroundings of the suites, which overlook the breathtaking views of the Salish Sea and the Washington State Olympic Mountain Range,” the company stated.

While a new occupancy permit has yet to be issued by the city and is pending final inspections and reviews, the company has started marketing it again. Featuring a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units spanning 11 floors, the building is described as featuring condo-quality finishes, six full-size appliances, in-suite laundry, quartz counter tops, keyless entry and underground parking, all within walking distance of many amenities.

READ MORE: Engineer on troubled Langford building unqualified: regulatory body

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

developmentLangfordRentalsWest Shore