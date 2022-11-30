Oak Bay High file photo (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Students head home early after threat at Oak Bay High

All classes, practices and scheduled events are cancelled for the rest of the day

Oak Bay High students finished the day early with all planned practices and events cancelled after a threat Wednesday (Nov. 30).

On the advice of the Oak Bay Police Department, students and staff were released early as police investigated a written threat on a bathroom stall door.

“At 10:30 this morning our school liaison officer was notified of a threatening message written on the back of a bathroom stall door at Oak Bay High School,” Deputy Chief Julie Chanin told the Oak Bay News. “Out of a gross abundance of caution, students have been dismissed from school this afternoon.”

The Greater Victoria School District (SD61) alerted the public and told parents to check their email for instructions after closing the school and sending kids home before 1 p.m.

All classes, practices and scheduled events were cancelled for the remainder of the day. Outside programs, including the Neighbourhood Learning Centre, were also cancelled for the day.

SD61 and police expected activities at the Cadboro Bay Road school to resume as normal Thursday.

“The school’s been very cooperative as have the students and we appreciate everyone’s patience.” Chanin said.

