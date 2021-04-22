Chum Salmon fry being examined with multiple motile and attached sea lice on Vargas Island. (Cedar Coast Field Station photo)

Chum Salmon fry being examined with multiple motile and attached sea lice on Vargas Island. (Cedar Coast Field Station photo)

Study: Tofino fish farm sea lice infestations add fuel to push to remove open pens

Ahousaht First Nation asking for higher standards than what DFO requires

A recent report examining the dynamics between wild juvenile Pacific salmon and sea lice infestation levels in Clayoquot Sound adds fodder to the push to remove open-net pen salmon farms to help rebuild wild salmon stocks.

But its conclusions are being disputed by the industry.

Mack Bartlett is the lead researcher for the Juvenile Salmon and Sea Lice Monitoring in Clayoquot Sound project run out of the Cedar Coast Field Station, an area research centre funded by donations and grants. He says the transfer of sea lice between farmed fish and juvenile salmon is a major concern.

“The salmon farming industry in Clayoquot Sound has shown its inability to control sea lice and continues to threaten wild salmon populations that are experiencing critically low returns,” the report’s executive summary reads.

“The transfer of sea lice to wild salmon can be mitigated by changes to management, notably, the removal of open-net pen salmon farms from migration corridors.”

With the phase-out of existing fish farms already underway in the Discovery Islands, the federal government has targeted 2025 as the year to transition all open-net fish farms from B.C. waters.

Cermaq Canada is aware of the Cedar Coast report and strongly disputes its conclusion.

“We cannot agree with this statement about us not being able to control lice on our farms,” wrote communications manager Amy Jonsson in an email to the Westerly.

“In March 2021, we achieved a seven-year low of average motile sea lice per fish entering the wild juvenile outmigration period, with under one louse per fish on average. We see this as a positive development driven by our investments in innovative and technological solutions, that are demonstrating our ability to control lice levels on our farms.”

In 2018, Bartlett said B.C. fish farms developed a resistance to the SLICE, an infeed sea lice treatment, that resulted in the highest spike of sea lice ever recorded. At one point during the spring out-migration of wild salmon, Bartlett said the industry reported as many as 50 sea lice per fish on a farm site.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada reported the average number of sea lice per fish in 2018 was 13.

“The number of sea lice were definitely better in 2019, but they are still quite high. They weren’t fully able to prevent sea lice outbreaks on farms. Within the terms of licence, they have to keep below three motile lice per fish on farm and they still haven’t been able to keep below that number in either 2019 or 2020,” Bartlett said.”

“Last year, they went over nine separate times. That number was designed to help prevent impacts on wild juvenile salmon during their migration,” said Bartlett, adding that in Norway the motile lice per fish has gone down to 1.5 lice per fish in some areas.

READ: Sea lice outbreak shuts down Tofino salmon farm

The tenures for Cermaq Canada’s 14 Tofino fish farm sites exist in Ahousaht First Nations territories. Biologist Danny O’Farrell was hired by the Maaqutussi Hahoulthee Stewardship Society (MHSS) to bridge the gap between the industry partners and the six Ahousaht hereditory chiefs (Ha’wiih).

“Ahousaht will no longer work under the DFO guidelines of three motile lice per fish. I’ve addressed (Cermaq) to drop it down to 1.5 moving forward. Now Cermaq must follow a 1.5 versus the industry standard. I think that is a huge breakthrough in the last six months to limit the impact of sea lice on our wild salmon,” O’Farrell affirms.

Cermaq says its sea lice monitoring and reporting has been audited by regulatory bodies since 2005 across all of its marine farm sites.

“As salmon farmers who care about both the health of the ocean and supporting wild salmon populations, we believe that supporting the recovery of wild salmon is critical to the surrounding ecosystem, and we also respect the cultural importance of wild salmon to First Nations,” Jonsson writes. “The decline of wild salmon populations is a complex issue with many factors at play; we are working to make sure we are part of the solution, not part of the problem moving forward.”

The salmon farmer currently uses three tools to combat sea lice in the Clayoquot Sound region: mechanical delousing which loosens and removes the parasites with pressurized sea water, the antibiotic feed treatment called SLICE, and a delousing bath of Interox Paramove 50 (hydrogen peroxide). They are also testing a new semi-closed containment system at the Millar Channel site.

With the wild juvenile salmon migration period taking place from March through to the end of June, Cermaq says it is making every effort to keep sea lice counts as low as possible to help reduce the possibility of lice transferring from farmed to wild populations.

Bartlett says March is usually a time of low sea lice abundance and the real test for how well they can control sea lice is coming. O’Farrell agrees.

“Usually in the spring time and early winter the numbers remain really low because the outbreaks don’t happen until May and June so we’ll just have to wait and see,” said O’Farrell.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ MORE: MP Gord Johns urges Fed to declare wild salmon emergency


nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ: Five Nuu-chah-nulth Nations celebrate legal victory in fishing dispute

READ: Major B.C. salmon farm tests new containment system to curb sea lice infestations

Fish FarmsTofino,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Squirrels don’t need your nuts, thanks
Next story
COVID questions? Here are some phone-based resources available for seniors

Just Posted

Reuben Forsland in his East Sooke studio with the guitar he crafted from hemp wood that he hopes will start a conversation about sustainability. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
East Sooke artisan strikes a chord with custom guitars

Guitars include wood from Hendrix childhood home in Seattle

The District of Sooke has launched a new online community engagement platform, letstalksooke.ca, where residents can share feedback and stay up to date on projects and initiatives that are happening in their community. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke launches online engagement portal

The District of Sooke has launched a new online community engagement platform… Continue reading

The Capital Regional District has issued a boil water advisory for the Wilderness Mountain Water Service Area in East Sooke. (Katja Just - Pixabay.com)
Boil water advisory issued in East Sooke

It’s better to boil and be safe than sorry you didn’t. The… Continue reading

Jessica Sault of the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation is hosting a virtual cedar weaving workshop through Royal Roads University on April 25. (Black Press Media file)
Cedar trees weave deeply into lives of coastal First Nations communities

Jessica Sault of the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation hosts virtual cedar weaving workshop through Royal Roads

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

A peacock struts by a pair of lamb siblings at the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, which remains closed to the public. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria petting zoo optimistic about future after 13 months closed

Public helps non-profit Beacon Hill Children’s Farm with nearly $100,000 influx

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
An Island girl’s wish is answered as her cat came back

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

The Coastal Fire Centre is looking ahead to the wildfire season on Vancouver Island. (Phil McLachlan – Western News)
Coastal Fire Centre looking ahead at wildfire season on Vancouver Island

‘We’re asking people in the spring to be very careful’

There are lots of resources for seniors looking for information about COVID-19. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
COVID questions? Here are some phone-based resources available for seniors

Here is a list of numbers to keep on hand for Vancouver Islanders who aren’t fond of computers

Chum Salmon fry being examined with multiple motile and attached sea lice on Vargas Island. (Cedar Coast Field Station photo)
Study: Tofino fish farm sea lice infestations add fuel to push to remove open pens

Ahousaht First Nation asking for higher standards than what DFO requires

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident wants Columbia River better protected

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

Most Read