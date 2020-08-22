An employee at the Chatters Salon at the Westshore Town Centre on Jacklin Road has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo via Google Maps)

Stylist at West Shore hair salon tests positive for COVID-19

Chatters Salon says exposure risk low due to PPE policies, location to remain open

An employee at a Langford hair salon has tested positive for COVID-19 and the company says it has been advised the exposure risk is low.

On Friday (Aug. 21) evening, the Chatters Salon Victoria West Shore made a Facebook post to address rumours that a staff member had tested positive for coronavirus on Aug. 21.

In the social media post made just before 6:30 p.m., the company confirmed that one stylist at the Westshore Town Centre location has COVID-19. According to the company, the employee’s last day at work was Aug. 17 and customers who may have come into contact with the virus have been alerted by health authorities.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 case confirmed at downtown Victoria 7-Eleven

Chatters Salon Victoria West Shore said that the health authority has advised that the risk of exposure is low due to the company’s policy regarding personal protective equipment and has given the hair salon approval to remain open.

In response to a commenter who asked about sanitizing of high-touch surfaces in the salon, the company said that “a thorough cleaning has been done and will continue to be done daily.”

Victoria’s adored living statue ‘Plasterman’ dies
VicPD seeks witnesses in early morning Centennial Square stabbing

