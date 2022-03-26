Sudden death of Victoria child under investigation

The child was involved in a well-being check the night prior to the death, VicPD says

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has launched an investigation into the sudden death of a child on Thursday (March 24).

B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics responded to a call on Thursday just after 7 p.m. where the child and a parent were then transported to Victoria General Hospital.

The child died later that night, a release from VicPD said.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to Victoria General Hospital regarding the death where it was realized the child involved in a well-being check the previous evening.

Officers had responded to a well-being check on March 23 involving the parent and child in the 900-block of Johnson Street.

VicPD notified the Independent Investigations Office and an investigation was commenced to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

This investigation is active and ongoing, said communications coordinator for VicPD, Bowen Osoko. Osoko said more information will be released when possible.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

