Sunday evening gas leak shuts down Oak Bay block near Cattle Point

Oak Bay Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Beach Drive on June 26. (Courtesy Oak Bay Fire Department)

A gas leak closed a section of Beach Road Sunday evening as crews blocked off the area.

Oak Bay Fire crews responded to the compressed natural gas leak in the 2800-block of Beach Drive around 6:15 p.m. People were asked to avoid the area as traffic was blocked in both directions between Dorset Road and the entrance of Cattle Point.

The fire department said FortisBC crews arrived around 6:45 p.m. and would be in the area until roughly 7:30 p.m. to resolve the leak.

