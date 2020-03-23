This was the scene Sunday evening as firefighting crews from Central Saanich, North Saanich and Sidney battled a house fire on Skyline Crescent in Central Saanich. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Sunday fire causes extensive damage to Central Saanich home

Saanich Peninsula fire crews contain blaze to one residence

A Central Saanich family of four spent Sunday night in a hotel after a fire caused extensive damage to their home in the 2700-block of Skyline Crescent.

Central Saanich Fire Chief Chris Vrabel said three of the four family members were at the residence, two indoors, one outside, when the fire started on the exterior of the home. The fourth member of the family was at work at the time of the fire.

All three family members at home were able to escape without injuries as the fire spread. Its cause remains under investigation, but available evidence points to an accidental cause, said Vrabel, adding investigators are currently at the location. Vrabel added that he could not estimate the monetary damage to the house at this stage.

“I can say there is significant damage to the roof of the home, and significant water damage as well,” he said.

Vrabel said crews responded to the quickly-spreading fire just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

“It [the residence] was well involved,” he said. “It was already showing through the roof of the structure when the first two fire trucks pulled,” he said. Once fire gets into the roof, it becomes difficult to fight, he explained, adding it was complicated by strong winds.

“It was a very difficult fire for us.”

Another reason for this fact was the proximity of other structures. “There was a real potential for the neighbouring structures to be involved where the fire started,” he said. In fact, a neighbouring home suffered some damage as heat radiating off the fire damaged windows. “But we were able to limit that damage,” he said.

A total of 27 firefighters from all three departments on the Saanich Peninsula responded to the fire, with five coming from North Saanich, four from Sidney, and the balance from Central Saanich, said Vrabel.

“We had an excellent turnout from all three departments,” said Vrabel, when asked about the effects of COVID-19 on the response rate, as members were practising social distancing with their families.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Central Saanich police joined in the fight against the house fire Sunday night that badly damaged a house on Skyline Crescent in Central Saanich. (Kevin Parks/Submitted)

This picture shows the flames shooting out of the Central Saanich house on Skyline Crescent badly damaged by fire Sunday night. (Kristy-Lynn Johnson/Submitted)

The house fire Sunday night that caused extensive damage to a house on Skyline Crescent sent up large plumes of smoke into the evening sky. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Previous story
Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says
Next story
COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

Just Posted

COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

Community created amid social distancing, isolation measures

Greater Victoria among Canadian leaders in new housing prices

New housing prices rose by one per cent in February

Crews quickly douse garage fire in Oak Bay

Response teams maintain social distancing while investigating blaze

Victoria Cat hotel offers free board for cat-owners hospitalized amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cats must be vaccinated, come with their own food

Sunday fire causes extensive damage to Central Saanich home

Saanich Peninsula fire crews contain blaze to one residence

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Chemainus Theatre temporarily suspends operations, postpones next two shows

It’s hoped The 39 Steps and Beauty And The Beast can be staged at another time

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canada with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Most Read