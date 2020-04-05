The Victoria Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning at a local gas station. The fire caused some $75,000 in damages. (Black Press Media File)

Sunday morning fire damages Victoria gas station

The fire on Fairfield Road caused $75,000 in estimated damages to tires and automotive equipment

An early Sunday morning fire caused some $75,000 in damage at a gas station in Victoria.

Victoria Fire Department said in a release that it responded to a fire at the rear of the Petro Canada Gas Station at 1600 Fairfield Road just after 2 a.m. According to the release, the fire burnt fires stored at the rear of the station, as well as a nearby fence.

The fire, whose causes remains under investigation, mainly damaged tires, automotive supplies, and fencing, according to the release, which pegged the value of the saved items at $2 million.

