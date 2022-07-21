Sunken tugboat extracted from Finlayson Arm waters

A 65-foot wooden tug boat that sunk at the Goldstream Boathouse Marina late last month has been pulled from the water.

The sinking prompted a containment boom and absorbent materials to be placed around the vessel and along the shoreline to protect clam beds and salmon spawning grounds in Finlayson Arm’s sensitive ecological area.

Canadian Coast Guard divers then plugged fuel vents and assessed how the boat was sitting on the ocean floor. The tugboat was then raised to the surface, lifted onto a barge and moved to a salvage yard for deconstruction during the July 6 extraction.

The coast guard thanked the Malahat First Nation, the marina and Amix Marine Services for the quick response to the incident.

