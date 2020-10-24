Sunset on the Selkirk in Victoria

Send your photos to editor@vicnews.com for a chance to see them in the paper

The mottled sky, the lights coming on at water’s edge and in Victoria West, and the reflections on the building windows make for a scenic sunset photo in Victoria’s Selkirk neighbourhood. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

A walk along the beautiful Selkirk waterway at the foot of Jutland Road in Victoria allows connections to the industrial neighbourhood of Rock Bay, or the colourful residential area of Victoria West, via the Selkirk Trestle on the Galloping Goose Trail.

On a recent calm evening, when the clouds parted and the waning light created reflections, it made for an exquisite scene for those visiting the waterfront area.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria