Supercars and classics cruising through Langford today for a cause

Check out some cool cars and contribute to a cause.
The West Coast Supercars and Classics will be cruising through the West Shore Saturday afternoon, collecting non-perishables along the way for the Goldstream Food Bank.
The tour will begin at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre at 12:30 p.m. and weave through Metchosin and Langford before ending at the food bank at 1:30 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring their food donations while they watch or take them directly to the food bank at 761 Station Ave. after 1:30 p.m.
A map of the classic cars’ route can be found at googlemaps.com. Organizers emphasize that masks and physical distancing will be required.
