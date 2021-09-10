RCMP are looking for witnesses of a robbery at the north-end Save-On-Foods after store employees were threatened with a knife and a pipe earlier this week. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP are looking for witnesses of a robbery at the north-end Save-On-Foods after store employees were threatened with a knife and a pipe earlier this week. (News Bulletin file photo)

Supermarket robbers threaten staff with knife and pipe in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP arrest female suspect, looking for male suspect

RCMP arrested one suspect and are looking for another after a robbery at a north Nanaimo supermarket earlier this week.

The incident happened Sept. 7 at about 7:20 p.m. at the Save-On-Foods at Woodgrove Centre, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

“Two suspects had fled after threatening staff with a knife and a pipe. Staff had attempted to reclaim items stolen from the store by the suspects when they were threatened,” noted the release.

Const. Simon Gallimore, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said a “quick, coordinated response” by RCMP resulted in the arrest of a female suspect.

A male suspect, described as being short with red hair, was seen riding a red mountain bike and was observed wielding the pipe in a threatening manner toward two store staff members on the median on the old Island Highway in front of the supermarket.

Charges have not yet been approved against the female suspect, who remains in custody, noted the release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident along the old Island Highway near Save-On-Foods, or who may have dash cam footage from around the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-33903.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after stealing items, waving knife at store employee in Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Ferry between Campbell River and Quadra Island resumes service
Next story
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford federal candidates tackle numerous issues during forum

Just Posted

Four of the candidates for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford in the upcoming federal election participated in a candidates form on Sept. 10. Pictured from left to right are the NDP Party of Canada’s Alistair MacGregor, the Conservative Party of Canada’s Alana DeLong, the Liberal Party of Canada’s Blair Herbert, and the Green Party of Canada’s Lia Versaevel. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford federal candidates tackle numerous issues during forum

Wallace Driving School owner Steve Wallace is being investigated for numerous allegations of sexual harassment against his students. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Sexual harassment allegations prompt investigation into Victoria driving instructor

Langford Mayor Stew Young announces that tech company Plexxis Software is relocating to B.C. and building a $44-million headquarters in the city. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)
VIDEO: Langford announces new $44-million dollar tech investment

The City of Victoria invites residents and business owners to its lunchtime series of online workshops, touching on a range of topics. (Black Press Media file photo)
City of Victoria launching fall series of lunchtime workshops