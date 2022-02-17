Surveillance camera snaps suspect in Saanich 7-locker break-in

Police look to identify individual captured in images

A camera captured an image of this suspect in relation to a Feb. 10 break and enter in the 4500-block of West Saanich Road. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

Saanich police are looking for help identifying a suspect after someone broke into several lockers in a parkade.

A camera captured the suspect in a Feb. 10 break and enter in the 4500-block of West Saanich Road.

The parkade door was pried open and someone rummaged through seven lockers, according to a social media post by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

The photo shows a clear face shot of an individual wearing a toque and mask. Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information can report anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after rocks used to break into Victoria business

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeSaanichSaanich Police Department