Burnaby RCMP say they are assessing all factors after a teenage girl was killed in a collision with a dump truck on May 5. (Black Press file photo)

Security footage shows dog scared Burnaby teen before fatal dump truck collision

Construction companies Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction provided the footage

Surveillance footage from a Burnaby construction site that has been handed over to the RCMP may provide more insight after a 14-year old girl was struck and killed by a dump truck nearby.

The footage appears to show the teen being startled by a dog that ran out of its yard, causing her to jump out into the street. Construction companies Ledingham McAllister and Marcon Construction provided the footage and have halted all work at their construction site as the investigation takes place.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences continue to be with the family, friends and schoolmates of a teenage girl who was killed by a dump truck near one of our construction sites. This is truly an unimaginable loss that cannot be adequately expressed in words,” the companies said in a statement.

The companies added that their traffic management plan was developed at the direction of the City of Burnaby’s traffic department. All parties are now reviewing the plan to determine if there is another route trucks can use to divert construction trucks away from 11th Avenue.

Burnaby RCMP said in their own statement that they are continuing to gather evidence and are looking at all possible factors, however, speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in this case.

RCMP said they are aware that a dog was nearby at the time of the collision, but said there is no indication the dog was behaving dangerously or had previously been the subject of any complaints to police.

“We know the community is looking for answers as to what caused this tragic collision,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “We are asking people not to jump to conclusions as our officers continue to gather necessary evidence. There are many people affected by this tragedy and we are working to ensure supports are in place for anyone affected.”

