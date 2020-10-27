Thousands filled Centennial Square in June for the peace rally for Black lives, sparked by outrage over the death of George Floyd in the U.S. (Black Press Media file photo)

Survey seeks input on racism in Greater Victoria

Confidential answers to inform work with immigrants and marginalized people

A Greater Victoria survey is asking about experiences of racism in the region.

The Greater Victoria Local Immigration Partnership (GVLIP) and Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria (ICA) have created a survey designed to inform a response strategy to eradicate racism and better support marginalized people.

The survey seeks information on individual and systematic racism. It takes about 25 minutes to complete and is open until Nov. 11.

In a statement, Florentien Verhage, GVLIP coordinator, says incidents of racism, hate and division have increased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Racism is here too, say Victoria’s black community leaders

“We hear about anti-Blackness, anti-Asian and anti-immigrant sentiment, racism towards Indigenous people, Islamophobia, and other stories that point to disrespect and hate towards ethnic minorities,” she said. “Gaining a better understanding about the extent and the kind of racism people experience in this community is a first step in working against it. As a community can stand up against racism and work towards justice and equity.”

The organizations call on participants to tell them what they see, hear and experience. The survey is for Greater Victoria residents over 14 years old. Two rewards of $150 will be given out among participants.

The organizations administering the survey write that it may be emotionally challenging to participate and ask participants to be gentle with themselves.

The survey can be completed online at surveymonkey.com/r/FHKZVSS.

READ ALSO: Racist graffiti left on building in Victoria’s Chinatown

