Suspect arrested after Oak Bay break-in where man blamed barking dog

Tablet stolen from unlocked vehicle and other thefts reported last week to Oak Bay police

A man is in custody awaiting a bail hearing after a series of Oak Bay break and enters reported Aug. 21.

Multiple incidents were reported in the 3100-block of Rutland Road and the 3100-block of Beach Drive. Among them, was a call shortly before 8 p.m. when a resident called 911 about a break-in in progress. The resident had returned to a home in the 3100-block of Rutland Road and confronted a man in the foyer. The man stated he had let the family dog out because it had been barking. He then fled.

Police searched the home and surrounding area but did not find a suspect.

About $700 worth of electronics were stolen from the home and police did not locate a suspect.

Police later identified and arrested an individual. Charges were forwarded to the Crown and a 46-year-old man awaits a bail hearing.

The dog was later found and was reunited with the family.

Thief targets electrical items in empty home

Police seek a suspect after someone spotted a thief walking away with copper wiring and an electrical box in the early hours of Aug. 24. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Oak Bay police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress in an empty home in the 90-block of King George Terrace. A witness said an individual left with wiring and a box, but police were unable to locate a suspect. The suspect is described as Caucasian, medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts, white bicycle helmet with black trim, black running shoes with white soles, and riding a white mountain bike.

Cars hit, one literal, one with theft

A resident reported damage to their vehicle to police on Aug. 22. Sometime overnight, while parked in the 1000-block of Falkland Road someone scratched the bumper.

The next day, officers received a call around 8 p.m. for a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 1500-block of Clive Drive. The resident reported the theft had taken place within the previous 24 hours while the vehicle was left unlocked in the driveway. A Samsung tablet valued at $350 was reported stolen.

