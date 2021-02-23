Suspect arrested after removing monitoring bracelet, attacking Saanich police

Saanich police arrested one person Monday night after they removed their monitoring bracelet and attacked officers.(Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police officers dodged an array of scissors, knives and bear spray canisters Monday night after an individual removed their monitoring bracelet then refused arrest.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were notified by B.C. Corrections that someone had tampered with their electronic monitoring device. Officers went to a residence on Peto Court where the suspect refused arrest, threatened officers and retreated into their home.

The individual then began to throw knives, scissors and bear sprays canisters out at the officers. Three hours later, with help from the emergency response unit, officers convinced the person to surrender. No one was injured and the monitoring bracelet was recovered.

A suspect is facing three charges, including two counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of assaulting a police officer.

