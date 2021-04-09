Suspect identified in anti-Semitic graffiti incident at Victoria Jewish centre

Police still looking to identify a second suspect

Staff at the Chabad Centre for Jewish Life and Learning discovered anti-Semitic graffiti on April 6. As soon as the public was aware, notes of love appeared instead. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

With one suspect identified, Victoria police continue to seek the other in relation to hate graffiti found at the Chabad Centre for Jewish Life and Learning.

Staff at the centre in the 2900-block of Glasgow Street discovered the anti-Semitic messages on April 6. They reported it to police and removed the messages. Surveillance footage captured two suspects on video tagging the centre.

The Victoria Police Department released images of the two suspects on April 8, with one suspect now identified.

Anyone with information on the incident should call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD