(Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect in custody after family threatened with knife in Beacon Hill Park

Police looking for witnesses who were near the playground Saturday afternoon

The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses after a family was confronted by a man with a knife in Beacon Hill Park.

Officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. on May 1 to the washroom area near the playground in Beacon Hill Park for a report of a man brandishing a knife at another man, who was with his family at the time, including a child in a stroller. The family ran away and called police, according to a VicPD release.

Officers located a suspect, who was arrested without incident and was held in custody.

No injured were reported.

ALSO READ: Man destroys Victoria woman’s tent, attacks her with hammer

The man faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and breaching a court order.

After a search of the suspect, officers located evidence of drug trafficking and are investigating that as a separate case.

Police are looking to speak with anyone in the park who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

VicPD

