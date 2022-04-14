Suspect makes clean getaway with vacuum cleaner stolen from Nanaimo store

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a shoplifter who allegedly stole a vacuum cleaner and made a run for it last week.
The vacuum cleaner was stolen from Lowe’s home improvement store Thursday, April 7.
According to an RCMP press release, police were called about 7 p.m. after an employee witnessed an unknown person run from the store without paying for the appliance, described as a Hoover Impulse vacuum cleaner.
One of the store’s employees followed the suspect from a safe distance before eventually losing sight of him in the Rutherford Road area.
The suspect is described as a 35- to 45-year-old man with a beard. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the vacuum theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-11748.
