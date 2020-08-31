West Shore RCMP suspect link in pair of bike-riding robberies

Man described as Caucasian in his mid 20s, around 5’10”, with slim build

West Shore RCMP is looking for suspect who robbed a man in the Westshore Town Centre parking lot early Monday morning.

On Aug. 31 around 12:10 a.m., officers received a report of robbery near the Original Joe’s restaurant at the Westshore Town Centre.

The man told police he was walking towards Superstore when a man riding a bicycle approached with a knife and demanded his wallet.

The suspect took the wallet and fled towards Langford Parkway. Police were unable to locate the suspect. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian in his mid 20s with blond hair, about 5’10” with a slim build and wearing a grey coloured hoodie while riding a low-rider style bicycle.

“Police are also investigating a similar complaint that took place on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m. where a suspect matching the description … attempted to rob another male walking near the 700-block of Peatt Road in Langford,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for West Shore RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

