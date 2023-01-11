The West Shore RCMP has released a photo of a suspect sought in connection to a string of thefts from vehicles and property damage in Langford and Metchosin. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Suspect sought after string of thefts, property damage in Langford, Metchosin

Police have released an image of a suspect sought in connection to a string of thefts and property damage on the West Shore.

West Shore RCMP has received at least 12 reports this year in Metchosin and Langford – eight involving theft from vehicles and four of damage to personal property.

Several people have described seeing a male suspect and gave similar descriptions.

Police have released a photo of a suspect that was captured by a resident’s home surveillance system, taken on Jan. 7 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The male suspect is described as having light to medium-coloured skin. He was wearing a green or camo-patterned jacket with a white logo on the upper left side, black pants, white runners and a bright green cloth covering the bottom half of his face.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to call the detachment at 250-474-2264.

