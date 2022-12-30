Crime Stoppers shares a photo to help Sidney/North Saanich RCMP find suspect after red, soft-sided suitcase disappears Peninsula-bound bus on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 1:30 p.m. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

Police seek suspect after suitcase stolen on airport-bound bus

Suitecase owner returned home to Ontario Nov. 20 without all her belongings

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are seeking a suspect after a suitcase was liberated from a busy bus.

Crime Stoppers took to social media, posting a photo to help the department find the red, soft-sided suitcase that disappeared from the No. 70 bus on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 1:30 p.m.

The suitcase owner stored her luggage in the row behind her while heading for the airport. She discovered red suitcase missing when she went to change buses.

The owner still had her personal documents, so could catch her flight home but returned to Ontario without the rest of her belongings.

Crime Stoppers shared an image showing a person in a blue coat and distinctive toque, asking anyone with information on the individual to share information anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

