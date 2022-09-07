Police are looking for a suspect in relation to a sexual assault at View Royal Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect sought after teenager sexually assaulted in View Royal Park

West Shore RCMP looking for anyone in the area who may have been a witness

The West Shore RCMP is looking for a male suspect after a sexual assault in View Royal Park.

A girl between the ages of 14 and 16 was approached by a male suspect and was sexually assaulted sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sept. 6 at 60 Pheasant Ln., according to a statement from police.

The victim was physically injured.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the male suspect. He’s described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s who is approximately six feet tall with a slim build and appeared to be underweight. He had facial stubble, possibly dirty blond hair, was carrying a blue Gatorade bottle and was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie and dark-coloured sweat pants with white shoes.

“This investigation is in its preliminary stages. Police have received no similar reports and this appears to be an isolated crime. We would like to remind the public to take precautions when travelling alone at night. It is a good idea to travel in a group, or let a friend or loved one know where you are going to be and what time to expect you home,” Cpl. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, said in a statement.

Anyone in the area at that time who may have been a witness is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

