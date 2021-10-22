Suspect sought in Langford hit-and-run

Police are looking to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run investigation that left moderate damage to the victim’s vehicle. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run investigation.

West Shore RCMP responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision on Happy Valley Road near Luxton Road that occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The victim was driving a grey Honda Civic southbound on Happy Valley Road and reported a white four-door sedan travelling eastbound on Luxton Road performed a right turn onto Happy Valley Road after failing to stop at a stop sign, cutting off the victim.

The suspect vehicle then stopped in the middle of the road in front of the victim’s car, according to a release from West Shore RCMP.

The victim drove around the suspect’s vehicle in an attempt to avoid confrontation but the suspect chased after the victim’s car, drove beside it and struck the victim’s vehicle, causing moderate damage and the vehicle to spin out of control.

The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Latoria Road and is described as a Caucasian man in his late 20s. He is approximately 5’8” with a medium build and short, thin blond hair. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie and green vest.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who have video footage from the area that could assist in identifying the suspect and his vehicle. The West Shore RCMP can be reached at 250-474-2264.

