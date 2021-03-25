West Shore RCMP is requesting assistance identifying a man suspected of breaking into and stealing items from a Langford vehicle. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Suspect sought in Langford vehicle break-in

Suspect believed to be 20-to-30-year-old Caucasian male wearing tracksuit

West Shore RCMP is asking for assistance identifying a man suspected of breaking into and stealing items from a vehicle in Langford last month.

On Feb. 23, police were notified that someone had smashed the window of a vehicle parked at an apartment building on Redington Avenue and stolen items from it.

Surveillance footage depicts a 20- to 30-year-old Caucasian man with a slim build, wearing a grey and red Ecko tracksuit. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the crime reduction unit at 250-474-8768.

RCMP are reminding people not to leave any belongings in their vehicles.

“Thieves will break in for as little as a few coins or a pack of cigarettes,” media relations officer Const. Alex Berube said. “Once armed with a few pieces of ID, thieves are able to then apply for, and receive loans in your name, additional credit cards, and cash advances. If you don’t notice the theft for a number of days, the damage done could be extensive.”

 

Most Read