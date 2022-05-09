Suspect sought in random weekend assault along Victoria’s Dallas Road

The attacker, a man aged 25 to 30, was walking eastbound with 2 men and 3 women

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward after a man was randomly punched in the face by a stranger while walking along Dallas Road on Saturday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after a man reported being randomly punched in the face while walking along the Dallas Road pathway Saturday night (May 7).

On Sunday evening, a man called Victoria police to report that while walking westbound on a pathway in the 500-block of Dallas Road near the foot of Government Street around 7 p.m. the previous night, he was suddenly punched and sent to the ground by an unknown man walking in the opposite direction with a group of people.

The victim’s earbuds fell out as a result of the blow. The assailant stopped to help the man find them in the grass but said nothing, police said in a release. Following the attack, the suspect rejoined the group, which included three men and three women, and continued walking east along Dallas Road toward Beacon Hill Park.

The suspect is described as Caucasian and muscular, between 25 to 30 years old. The victim suffered facial injuries in the attack.

READ ALSO: Victoria police hunt for suspect in random weekend attack on woman in James Bay

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Suspect in custody after random assault in Victoria

“Officers are responding to increasing numbers of reports of random attacks,” community engagement officer Bowen Osoko stated in the release. “If you are assaulted or confronted by someone, please get yourself to safety by moving away from that person to a well-populated location, and call 911.”

Any witnesses to the random assault, or who may have information about the group is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultVicPD