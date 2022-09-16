Suspect sought in Sidney sculpture theft

Wood carving of snuggling ducks taken from Beacon Avenue gallery

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers released this image on Sept. 16 in the search for a suspect in a Sidney art theft. (GV Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

A Peninsula art gallery has upgraded security features after a prized sculpture was stolen the morning of Aug. 31. The Lynn Branson’s wood carving, Quiet Comfort, was stolen from Peninsula Gallery in Sidney.

The piece portrays ducklings snuggling and is carved in a rare yellow cedar burl. Branson is a world-class interpretive wood carver that lives on Vancouver Island and spent several months on the piece, according to a statement from the gallery.

“We are very sad that now this piece might not end up in the procession of an owner that will cherish it in a way that it deserves,” it reads.

A suspect was caught on video surveillance footage, which the gallery provided to the police.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers released still images on Sept. 16 in a bid to help Sidney/North Saanich RCMP identify the suspect.

That release states that an individual stole two sculptures from the Beacon Avenue business on Aug. 31.

The suspect pictured is described as about 55 years old, 5’9” and 155 pounds and was wearing a blue and green camouflage hat.

Anyone with information can report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

