Victoria police are asking for help identifying a 60-year-old woman suspected of stealing multiple items from a romance shop in the 2000-block of Douglas Street July 8. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help identifying a 60-year-old woman suspected of stealing multiple items from a romance shop in the 2000-block of Douglas Street July 8. (Courtesy VicPD)

Suspected romance shop thief sought by Victoria police

Suspect described as an approximately 60-year-old Caucasian woman

Victoria police are asking for help identifying a woman they suspect of stealing items from a romance shop last week.

Police received a report of the theft on July 8. Officers were told a woman entered a romance shop in the 2000-block of Douglas Street shortly before 8 p.m. and stole several items before leaving.

She is described as an approximately 60-year-old Caucasian woman with shoulder-length grey hair and a slim build. She was wearing a camouflage shirt and tan cargo shorts.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the woman contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Flying Banana helicopter and Starfighter set to land in North Saanich museum

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

theftVicPDVictoria

Previous story
Surrey man bit 17 times by police dog during arrest awarded $65K
Next story
Canada to donate 17.7M doses of AstraZeneca and raise money for global vaccination

Just Posted

The MV Coho plies the waters in Port Angeles Harbor during a maintenance sailing. (Black Press Media file photo)
Coho ferry headed out for a spin in Victoria

Victoria police are asking for help identifying a 60-year-old woman suspected of stealing multiple items from a romance shop in the 2000-block of Douglas Street July 8. (Courtesy VicPD)
Suspected romance shop thief sought by Victoria police

The Victoria Native Friendship Centre is the beneficiary of a fundraiser done by residents at Amica Somerset House in Victoria, to support youth aging out of care at Raven’s House. (Facebook/Victoria Native Friendship Centre)
Victoria retirement community raises over $20,000 to help Indigenous youth

A weed harvester, similar to the machine shown here, is under repair after flipping on Florence Lake in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford weed harvester flip under investigation