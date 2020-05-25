Suspected thief drops backpack of stolen goods and runs

Oak Bay Police use K9 for suspicious male

It’s not usual to see a man wearing a 90-litre backpack in the parking lot of Monterey centre at 5 a.m. on a weekday.

So when an Oak Bay police officer observed this last Wednesday the cop attempted to question the man. At that point, the man ran away from the officer, leaving the backpack behind.

“Police K9 was deployed and an extensive search was conducted in the nearby alleys with negative results,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “It appears that the suspect may have departed the area on a bicycle.”

Based on the police dog’s actions, it’s likely the thief had a bike stashed in nearby bushes.

READ ALSO: Crime stats show a shift in Oak Bay during COVID-19

When opened, backpack had another bag inside which contained property stolen from vehicles in south Oak Bay. The owners of the stolen items were identified, and their property was returned, Bernoties said.

That included the owner of the backpack, who had informed police that he stored his 90-litre backpack in the bicycle storage area in his apartment building.

“The same suspect was seen on the surveillance video and it was determined that a break and enter occurred in the storage area earlier in the evening,” Bernoties said.

An investigation is ongoing to identify a suspect.

On Friday, Oak Bay Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Gordon Head Road and a records check showed the registered owner was required to be served a prohibition notice for two months.

“The officer approached the driver who was not the registered owner and he was not able to produce a valid driver’s licence,” Bernoties said.

At that point the driver was also prohibited under Section 95 of the Motor Vehicle Act and was issued a notice to attend court. The vehicle was impounded for seven days and towed to a secure impound lot.

READ ALSO: Emergency measures whittle Oak Bay budget down 1.2 per cent

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three people facing mischief charges after protests at Premier John Horgan’s home

Just Posted

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

VIDEO: Saanich police tackle man who refused to move off Trans-Canada Highway

At this point, it is unclear why the man refused to move

Three people facing mischief charges after protests at Premier John Horgan’s home

Special prosecutor was appointed to avoid real or perceived undue influence

Crime stats show a shift in Oak Bay during COVID-19

Thefts from automobiles, marinas up this spring

Suspected thief drops backpack of stolen goods and runs

Oak Bay Police use K9 for suspicious male

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

COVID-19 cases next to nil on Vancouver Island

Only one COVID-19 patient being treated at Island Health’s hospitals

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

Keep trying, many sites not reservable, George Heyman says

For the record

A correction to the May 20 Rickter Scale

B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1

Campsite reservations will only be available to British Columbians

Most Read