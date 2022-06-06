Suspect’s identity sought after Victoria bank defrauded $20,000

Woman deposited the fraudulent cheque in January

Victoria police are looking to identify this bank fraud suspect. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are trying to identify a woman who allegedly deposited a fraudulent cheque at a Victoria bank in January.

The woman withdrew $20,000 before the bank recognized the fraudulent transaction, VicPD said. The cheque was deposited on Jan. 26.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Caucasian woman who wore a dark jacket with a fur-lined hood. She had long brown and blonde hair.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1

