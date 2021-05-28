Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera tagging a wall at Mayfair Shopping Centre on May 8. (Image via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Suspects sought after getting caught on camera tagging a Victoria mall

Suspects seen driving beige hatchback away from the scene

A pair of taggers are being sought after they were caught on camera spray-painting a wall outside Mayfair Shopping Centre.

Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera tagging a wall at Mayfair Shopping Centre on May 8 and were seen driving a beige hatchback. (Image via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Police are searching for two individuals seen on camera painting on a wall outside the mall.

Security footage stills shared by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers determined the incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on May 8. In the photos, two people can be seen: one in a black ball cap, a grey hoodie with red writing, grey pants and dark shoes, and the other in a bright orange T-shirt, a grey ball cap, black pants, purple shoes and a black cross-body bag.

The pair were also caught on camera driving way in a beige or gold four-door hatchback.

Information about the suspects or the vehicle can be called in to Crime Stoppers, anonymously if you wish, at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

